Avanos Medical (AVNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.45-$1.65 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.45-1.65 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avanos Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,256. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 114,379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 122.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 117,545 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 21.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

