Avantor, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avantor to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Avantor by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.