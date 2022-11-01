Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,150,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 20,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 25.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Avaya Stock Down 2.5 %

AVYA stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 3,084,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,061. Avaya has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $132.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.88 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avaya

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 1.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Avaya by 70.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 1,801.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

