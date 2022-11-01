Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 38,336 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 742.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 110,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 158.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. 6,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

