Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,060 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 670.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,356,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,297 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,004,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 933,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.28. 37,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,026. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.04.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

