Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.95. 121,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $183.84. The firm has a market cap of $359.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

