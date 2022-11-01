Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 16,576 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.50. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,901. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59.

