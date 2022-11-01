Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.30 Million in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 152,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up about 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 171,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

