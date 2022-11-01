Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $8.23 Million in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,000. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAGG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 409.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAGG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,014. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $54.61.

