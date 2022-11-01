Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 13,692 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.65% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

NYSEARCA:NUAG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. 1,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,119. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

