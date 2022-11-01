Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Short Interest Down 10.2% in October

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of CDMO traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 914,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,635. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $979.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

