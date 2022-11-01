Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by KeyCorp

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE AVA traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,233. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.79 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

