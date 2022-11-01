Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 878,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 110.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

