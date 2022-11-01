Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $9.11 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.11 or 0.00044606 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $873.27 million and approximately $76.52 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,435.23 or 1.00019277 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019527 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 76.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00042577 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022665 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00253476 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,820,050 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 95,507,549.77395691 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.19568931 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $87,806,921.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

