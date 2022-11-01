Axiom European Financial Debt Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AXI)

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Axiom European Financial Debt Price Performance

AXI stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.64. The firm has a market cap of £76.24 million and a PE ratio of 531.00. Axiom European Financial Debt has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 100.67 ($1.22).

