AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Down 9.1% in October

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $86,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

AxoGen Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 1,282.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $477.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.52.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

