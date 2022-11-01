Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Axonics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Axonics Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Axonics from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Axonics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.