Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down to $73.14

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.14, but opened at $71.00. Axonics shares last traded at $70.04, with a volume of 7,670 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Axonics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Axonics’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 33,850 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $2,354,606.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,010.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,960 shares of company stock worth $11,951,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Articles

