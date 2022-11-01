Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AYRWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

