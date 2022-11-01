B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GNTX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Gentex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

