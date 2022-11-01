Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,137. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $368.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 339.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

