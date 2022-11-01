Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is OLD Mission Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 257.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,502 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 1.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Baidu worth $67,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Baidu by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 16.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Baidu by 2.5% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after purchasing an additional 559,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

Baidu Stock Up 5.6 %

About Baidu

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 136,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $173.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

