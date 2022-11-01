Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Baidu Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of BIDU traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.57. 146,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,978. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $173.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
