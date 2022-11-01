Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Up 5.5% in October

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baidu Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BIDU traded up $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.57. 146,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,978. Baidu has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $173.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 57.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after acquiring an additional 867,999 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Baidu by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after acquiring an additional 559,213 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,785,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Baidu by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,541,000 after acquiring an additional 496,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.