Balancer Trading 10.7% Higher This Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00033176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $305.29 million and $9.22 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003128 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,128,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,872,868 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Buying and Selling Balancer
