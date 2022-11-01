Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

