Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 70.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,866,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.01.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

