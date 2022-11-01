Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 11,231 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after buying an additional 1,780,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,320,000 after acquiring an additional 771,393 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,430. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

