Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,098,000 after buying an additional 2,113,381 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. 263,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,556. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

