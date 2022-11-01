Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,476. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

