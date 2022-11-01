Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.64 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

