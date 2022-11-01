Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,971 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after acquiring an additional 180,105 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

