Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $9,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 290,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,253,000 after buying an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 15,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,967. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

