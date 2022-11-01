Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the September 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,356,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,082 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,946,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after acquiring an additional 414,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. 47,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.50 ($5.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

