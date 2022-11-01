Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on December 8th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 4.9 %

BBDO stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.02. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

