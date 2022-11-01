Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $146-148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.03 million. Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Bandwidth stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 469,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,057 shares of company stock worth $60,878 over the last three months. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after acquiring an additional 501,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

