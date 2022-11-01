Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 426,996 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16,647.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 426,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $48,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.