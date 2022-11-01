Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 394.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,454 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $46,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 2,426.1% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $253.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,118. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.