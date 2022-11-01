Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,387,882 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,521,839 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387,882 shares during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises 0.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 6.11% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $102,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,810 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,091,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,219 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,876. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.43. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

