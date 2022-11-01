Bank of Nova Scotia Has $27.37 Billion Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 65.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 93.89% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $27,369,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,641. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EW stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. 188,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,703. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

