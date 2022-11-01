Bank of Nova Scotia Has $62.48 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,072 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.20. 74,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $274.81. The company has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

