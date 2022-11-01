Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,363,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 218,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.53.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

