Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 302.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $146,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.78. 191,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,043. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

