Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 282,400 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $241,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

