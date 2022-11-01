Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 807.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Waters by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.63.

Waters stock opened at $299.17 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.39 and its 200-day moving average is $314.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

