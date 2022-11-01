Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $134.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.