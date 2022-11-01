Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $699,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its stake in Target by 4,258.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 35,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Target by 6.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

TGT opened at $164.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.28. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

