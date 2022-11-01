Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DHI opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

