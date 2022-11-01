Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 4,729 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 7.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $181.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $182.98.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

