Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 841 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.48 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

