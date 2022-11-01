Barclays Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $22.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Shares of VRNS opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,765,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

